Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM) Shares Sold by Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFNM – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,760 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFNM. Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 2,956.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,869,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,346 shares during the last quarter. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,578,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 3rd quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. now owns 393,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,209,000 after purchasing an additional 204,464 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $8,156,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,753,000.

Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFNM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.65. The stock had a trading volume of 95,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,541. Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $48.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.05 and its 200-day moving average is $47.83.

About Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional National Municipal Bond ETF (DFNM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to intermediate-term, investment-grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income tax. DFNM was launched on Dec 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

