IAG Wealth Partners LLC Sells 801 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

IAG Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 801 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,836,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,002,000 after acquiring an additional 194,898 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,455,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,631,000 after acquiring an additional 132,922 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,377,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,267,000 after acquiring an additional 7,596 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,018,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,095,000 after acquiring an additional 429,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 681,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,107,000 after acquiring an additional 11,620 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDYG opened at $83.14 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $64.67 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.55.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

