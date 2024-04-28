F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Stake Cut by PL Capital Advisors LLC

PL Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,676,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. F.N.B. makes up approximately 8.0% of PL Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. PL Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $23,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,449,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after acquiring an additional 413,698 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 378,727 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,215,000 after acquiring an additional 89,637 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in F.N.B. by 479.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 112,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 93,159 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 663.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 233,439 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,523,000 after buying an additional 202,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 100,537 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,384,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other F.N.B. news, Director William B. Campbell acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.48 per share, for a total transaction of $33,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,014,693.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,500 shares of company stock worth $87,505 over the last quarter. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FNB shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $13.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.02. F.N.B. Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $14.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $406.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. F.N.B. had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 9.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

