Valmark Advisers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 614 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 194.5% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 3,734 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 20.7% in the third quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 10,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Price Performance

PAPR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.12. 146,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $904.18 million, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - April and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.