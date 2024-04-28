Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 375,300 shares, a growth of 134.9% from the March 31st total of 159,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 10.6 days.

Finning International Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Finning International stock opened at $31.41 on Friday. Finning International has a 52-week low of $24.52 and a 52-week high of $34.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.34 and a 200 day moving average of $27.97.

Finning International Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.1856 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Finning International’s previous dividend of $0.18. Finning International’s payout ratio is currently 37.53%.

About Finning International

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers, as well as mobile and stationary generator sets.

