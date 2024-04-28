Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 13.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,711 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $212,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 76.4% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 50,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,033,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $241.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $185.74 and a one year high of $248.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $242.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.86.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

