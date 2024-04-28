iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Marquette Asset Management LLC

Marquette Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,611 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Marquette Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.52. The stock had a trading volume of 790,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,436,841. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.35. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $64.66 and a 52 week high of $84.33.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

