Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.18 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 37,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,182,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

NYSE JCI traded up $0.66 on Friday, reaching $65.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,408,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,197. Johnson Controls International plc has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $70.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.94 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 25th were paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Mizuho cut Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

