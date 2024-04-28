Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. Atlas Brown Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 12,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 17,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWD traded down $0.15 on Friday, hitting $173.05. 1,773,243 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,156,531. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a 200-day moving average of $164.16. The stock has a market cap of $54.23 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.80. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.34 and a fifty-two week high of $179.56.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

