Golden State Equity Partners Invests $356,000 in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 980 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 135.7% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ANSYS in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 69.5% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 178 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 18.1% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $333.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $336.80 and its 200 day moving average is $321.51. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $258.01 and a twelve month high of $364.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The software maker reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $805.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.49 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 22.05% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of ANSYS from $314.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.00.

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.08, for a total value of $51,312.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,049 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,001.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

