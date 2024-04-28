Golden State Equity Partners Acquires New Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 651 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sonen Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 41,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,118,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Markel Group Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Markel Group Inc. now owns 19,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth about $2,748,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 1,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.97, for a total value of $89,703.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,192.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total value of $5,556,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on TMO shares. HSBC boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $550.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $606.76.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:TMO opened at $573.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $218.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $415.60 and a fifty-two week high of $603.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $573.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.14.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.01%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.