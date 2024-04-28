Headlands Technologies LLC Acquires 5,561 Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 471.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,561 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,615,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,770,000 after buying an additional 1,433,768 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 49.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,703,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888,799 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 5,650,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,861,000 after purchasing an additional 99,684 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,288,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 3,664.6% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,269,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209,156 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI India ETF stock opened at $52.32 on Friday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $38.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.70.

About iShares MSCI India ETF

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

