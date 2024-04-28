Headlands Technologies LLC Invests $2.51 Million in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 276,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,511,000. NIO comprises about 0.7% of Headlands Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO in the third quarter valued at $37,918,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 11.9% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,308,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 245,800 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 7.0% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,055,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,583,000 after acquiring an additional 134,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in NIO by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,337,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,608,000 after acquiring an additional 13,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NIO by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 1,279,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

NIO Stock Up 8.7 %

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $4.49 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $3.61 and a 1 year high of $16.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.54.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.09% and a negative return on equity of 110.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NIO from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.00 to $7.20 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.50 price objective on shares of NIO in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.43.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

