TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TH International Limited (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 338,200 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 31st total of 264,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 393,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

TH International Stock Performance

NASDAQ THCH opened at $1.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.53. TH International has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $4.91.

TH International (NASDAQ:THCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. TH International had a negative net margin of 55.72% and a negative return on equity of 1,859.11%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of TH International

About TH International

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in TH International stock. Zazove Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of TH International Limited ( NASDAQ:THCH Free Report ) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,091,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,492 shares during the period. Zazove Associates LLC owned about 2.53% of TH International worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

TH International Limited operates Tim Hortons coffee shops in mainland China, Hong Kong, and Macau. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China. TH International Limited is a subsidiary of Tim Hortons Inc

