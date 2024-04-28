Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Sells 19,366 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 381,814 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,366 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $16,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in Comcast by 299.1% during the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 475,675 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, President Michael J. Cavanagh sold 114,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $5,289,928.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.57. 29,783,241 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,514,964. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.43 and a 12-month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Comcast from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 5th. BNP Paribas reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.45.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

