iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Purchased by Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 3.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,543 shares during the period. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 4,968,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,336,000 after purchasing an additional 169,717 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,809,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 54,832 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,200,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,410,000 after acquiring an additional 129,179 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,909,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,995,000 after acquiring an additional 140,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,731,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,712,000 after acquiring an additional 87,817 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

ESGD opened at $78.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.62. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $80.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.98 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

