Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5.20

Shares of Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.20 and traded as high as $5.37. Jewett-Cameron Trading shares last traded at $5.37, with a volume of 6,357 shares changing hands.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.20. The company has a market capitalization of $18.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.33.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.23 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

