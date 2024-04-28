Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $28.39 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCQ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,471,007 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,673 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.14% of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF worth $28,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $159,000.
Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BSCQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.09. 521,403 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 949,227. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.69 and a 52 week high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.12.
The Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. The fund will unwind in December 2026 and return capitals and proceeds to investors.
