Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Has $5.01 Million Stake in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 145,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 752 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in Vontier were worth $5,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $3,662,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at $2,192,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vontier by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 172,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,949,000 after purchasing an additional 71,515 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in Vontier by 89.4% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 54,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after acquiring an additional 25,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vontier during the fourth quarter worth $900,000. 95.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Vontier from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on Vontier from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vontier has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Vontier Price Performance

Shares of VNT stock opened at $41.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.75 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.31. Vontier Co. has a 52 week low of $26.28 and a 52 week high of $45.62.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th were issued a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio is 4.15%.

Vontier Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation provides mobility ecosystem solutions worldwide. The company operates through Mobility Technologies, Repair Solutions, and Environmental and Fueling Solutions segments. The Mobility Technologies segment provides digitally equipment solutions for mobility ecosystem, such as point-of-sale and payment systems, workflow automation, telematics, data analytics, software platform, and integrated solutions for alternative fuel dispensing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.