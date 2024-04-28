Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID Purchases 1,106 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID grew its position in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,738 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID’s holdings in RTX were worth $903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 8,351.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of RTX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $315,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 8,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP lifted its position in shares of RTX by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of RTX by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 312 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total transaction of $28,757.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,785 shares of company stock valued at $3,448,188 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE RTX opened at $101.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $95.57 and a 200-day moving average of $87.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.88. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $68.56 and a 52 week high of $103.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 4.90%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

RTX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded RTX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.27.

RTX Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

