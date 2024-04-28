Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 13.000-14.000 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 13.270. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pool also updated its FY24 guidance to $13.19-14.19 EPS.

Pool Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of POOL stock opened at $371.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $373.92. Pool has a twelve month low of $307.77 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pool Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 34.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Pool from $407.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pool from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $397.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pool

In other news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $441,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,422. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

