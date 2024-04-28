Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share.

Shares of AVTR stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.94. 14,185,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,145,237. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.62. Avantor has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $26.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $16.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.37.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of Avantor stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total transaction of $151,911.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Avantor from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Avantor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.71.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

