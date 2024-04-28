Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 233,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,356 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.20.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director Michael C. Morgan sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total transaction of $4,328,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,537.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:KMI traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $18.68. The stock had a trading volume of 9,415,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,001,248. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.50. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.92. The stock has a market cap of $41.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.90.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 29th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.16%. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 102.73%.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.