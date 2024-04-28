Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC Purchases 108 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 19,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,599,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $484,956,000 after acquiring an additional 80,667 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $434,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 43,111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,070,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $785,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $327.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $241.20 and a twelve month high of $340.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

