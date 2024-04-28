Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC Has $695,000 Stock Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the quarter. Red Lighthouse Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 33,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 164,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 39,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFEM stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $25.72. The company had a trading volume of 719,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 723,431. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.87. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.28 and a 52 week high of $26.03.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

