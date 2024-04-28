RPC (NYSE:RES) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

RPC (NYSE:RES – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06), Briefing.com reports. RPC had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 15.02%. The firm had revenue of $377.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

RPC Price Performance

Shares of RES opened at $7.12 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.51. RPC has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $9.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 1.60.

RPC Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 52.81%. This is a boost from RPC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. RPC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Susquehanna dropped their target price on RPC from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

About RPC

RPC, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages provision of a range of oilfield services and equipment for the oil and gas companies involved in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties. The company operates through Technical Services and Support Services segments. The Technical Services segment offers pressure pumping, fracturing, acidizing, cementing, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, pump down, and fishing services that are used in the completion, production, and maintenance of oil and gas wells.

