Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance

Sabre Gold Mines stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.

Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its 100% owned flagship property is the Copperstone gold project, which covers approximately 12,258 acres of surface area and mineral rights located in La Paz County, Arizona. The company was formerly known as Arizona Gold Corp.

