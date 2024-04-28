Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF) Short Interest Update

Sabre Gold Mines Corp. (OTCMKTS:SGLDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,100 shares, a growth of 196.9% from the March 31st total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Sabre Gold Mines Stock Performance
Sabre Gold Mines stock remained flat at $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.26. Sabre Gold Mines has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $0.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.09.
Sabre Gold Mines Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Sabre Gold Mines
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 4/22 – 4/26
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Stocks Leading the U.S. Agriculture Comeback
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- How to Use Put Debit Spreads to Profit From Falling Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.