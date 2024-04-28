Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Has $801,000 Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,053 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWB. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after buying an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,447,000. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $166,212,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 26,592.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 600,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,507,000 after purchasing an additional 598,325 shares in the last quarter.

IWB stock opened at $279.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.68. The stock has a market cap of $34.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $221.31 and a 1 year high of $288.75.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

