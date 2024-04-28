Serco Group (LON:SRP) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $167.75

Serco Group plc (LON:SRP – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 167.75 ($2.07) and traded as high as GBX 182.60 ($2.26). Serco Group shares last traded at GBX 181.90 ($2.25), with a volume of 1,608,026 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th.

Serco Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Serco Group Increases Dividend

The stock has a market cap of £1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,010.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.84, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 184.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.02.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.27 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is an increase from Serco Group’s previous dividend of $1.14. Serco Group’s payout ratio is presently 1,666.67%.

Insider Transactions at Serco Group

In related news, insider Nigel Crossley sold 212,403 shares of Serco Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 186 ($2.30), for a total transaction of £395,069.58 ($487,981.20). 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Serco Group Company Profile

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers service design and advisory, resourcing, programmes management, systems integration, case management, engineering, and assets and facilities management services. The company also provides administrative and back office, asylum seeker accommodation or passenger transport services; supports in the decarbonization journeys of customers and society, including installation of ground source heat pumps, solar panels, and energy efficiency upgrades; ecosystem restoration and biodiversity services comprising plantation; reforestation services; and a rage of support services for environmental protection.

Further Reading

