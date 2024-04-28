SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR) Shares Purchased by Valmark Advisers Inc.

Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,927 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,142,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,560,000 after acquiring an additional 693,247 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,213,000 after acquiring an additional 81,322 shares in the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 707,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,080,000 after acquiring an additional 38,495 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 1,341,895.9% in the third quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 657,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,640,000 after acquiring an additional 657,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 22.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 118,203 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Stock Performance

GNR stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.71. 274,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,855. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $60.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.29. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (GNR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Natural Resources index. The fund tracks an index of global companies in natural resources and\u002For commodity businesses. GNR was launched on Sep 13, 2010 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.