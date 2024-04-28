Valmark Advisers Inc. Increases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 139,305 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,964,000 after buying an additional 1,742,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,793,000 after buying an additional 267,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,940,000 after buying an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,719,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,714,000 after buying an additional 425,933 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTEB traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.79. 2,998,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,150,720. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.00.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.