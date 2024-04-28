Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. Acquires New Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 147 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 48.6% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.76 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.79. 2,255,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,120,671. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $244.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.15. The firm has a market cap of $148.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $190.45 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.67 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.78.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

