UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.

Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 98 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNH. Bray Capital Advisors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,848,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,712,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 15.4% in the third quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 11,223 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,659,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 21,027.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 32,113 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $16,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,961 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on UNH shares. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $555.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $607.00 to $546.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $605.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $570.05.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total transaction of $451,127.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total transaction of $597,581.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,306.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $495.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,727,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,623,667. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $436.38 and a 52-week high of $554.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $514.14. The company has a market capitalization of $455.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 26.50%. The business had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 45.97%.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

