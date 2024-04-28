Addison Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE)

Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 46.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aew Capital Management L P increased its stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 425,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,950,000 after purchasing an additional 78,240 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $495,000. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 9,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 247,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,432,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Supplemental Annuity Collective Trust of NJ purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at $51,080,658.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Peter M. Moglia sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.90, for a total transaction of $393,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 249,683 shares in the company, valued at $30,686,040.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Joel S. Marcus sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.92, for a total transaction of $891,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 429,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,080,658.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,042. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.22. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $135.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is 474.77%.

ARE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.75.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

