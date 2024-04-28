Valmark Advisers Inc. Has $4.69 Million Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,194 shares during the quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. owned about 0.17% of Capital Group Growth ETF worth $4,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CGGR. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in Capital Group Growth ETF by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $46,000.

CGGR stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $30.85. 1,036,904 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,283,264. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $22.11 and a twelve month high of $32.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.60.

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

