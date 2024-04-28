Heritage Financial Services LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Heritage Financial Services LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $847,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 45,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,480,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 52,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter.

VO opened at $240.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $228.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

