Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. VCI Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. MontVue Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $718,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $230,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VDC opened at $201.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $199.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.75. The stock has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 52-week low of $172.75 and a 52-week high of $204.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

