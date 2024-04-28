VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Stake Increased by Kovack Advisors Inc.

Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 173.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,157 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 19.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 23,686,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,798,898 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,204,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,736,096 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 51.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,102,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,365 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $37,539,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,418,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106,488 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VICI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.36.

Insider Activity

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.85 per share, with a total value of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 139,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.01 and its 200-day moving average is $29.60. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.63 and a 52-week high of $34.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97.

VICI Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.94%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

