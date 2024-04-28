White Pine Capital LLC Has $558,000 Holdings in TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

White Pine Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in TELUS were worth $558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TU. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in TELUS by 80.8% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of TELUS by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,891 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.72.

NYSE TU traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,561,999. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.26. TELUS Co. has a twelve month low of $15.35 and a twelve month high of $21.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.72.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. TELUS had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2793 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 258.14%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

