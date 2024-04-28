White Pine Capital LLC Has $704,000 Holdings in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)

White Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 225,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,221 shares during the quarter. White Pine Capital LLC’s holdings in Performant Financial were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,731,405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,173,000 after purchasing an additional 151,305 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,955,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 465,624 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,918,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 244,811 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Performant Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Performant Financial by 20,311.4% in the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 446,850 shares during the period. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Performant Financial Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ PFMT traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $2.72. The company had a trading volume of 177,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 311,004. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21. Performant Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $3.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.80 and its 200-day moving average is $2.75.

Performant Financial Profile

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The business services provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $32.57 million for the quarter.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, and analytics services in the United States. The company identifies improper payments resulting from incorrect coding, procedures that were not medically necessary, incomplete documentation or claims submitted based on outdated fee schedules, and coverage discrepancies; and provides first party call center and other outsourced services.

