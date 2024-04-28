Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI Sells 1,859 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $7,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 4.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,889,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,456,055,000 after acquiring an additional 628,944 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 15,631.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 14,502,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,280,190,000 after acquiring an additional 14,410,073 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in United Parcel Service by 31.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,677,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,385,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331,875 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,411,989 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,311,177,000 after acquiring an additional 31,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,456,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,006,389,000 after acquiring an additional 142,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

United Parcel Service stock opened at $147.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $192.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC raised United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Argus lowered United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.23.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

