Avaii Wealth Management LLC Makes New $209,000 Investment in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:MOAT opened at $86.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.88.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

