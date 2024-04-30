IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Declares Dividend of $0.97

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9686 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.

IMCD Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of IMCDY opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00. IMCD has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $90.78.

IMCD Company Profile

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides adhesives, core materials, filler reinforcements, flame retardants, masterbatch, modifiers, operating materials, pigments, plasticizers, processing aids, PUR raw materials, rubber elastomers, solvents, stabilizers, thermoplastic elastomers, thermoplastics, thermoplastics, and other additives.

