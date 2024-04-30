IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Declares Dividend of $0.97

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, April 29th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.9686 per share on Wednesday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th.
IMCD Stock Up 2.1 %
Shares of IMCDY opened at $77.27 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.00. IMCD has a 12 month low of $57.44 and a 12 month high of $90.78.
IMCD Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than IMCD
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 3 Trend-Following Entries for Income Investors
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stocks Mega Investors Are Buying
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- Can Disney Stock Triple Before 2030?
Receive News & Ratings for IMCD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMCD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.