Merlin Capital Inc Purchases New Shares in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Merlin Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,659 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INCY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Incyte by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,159,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,150,000 after buying an additional 289,882 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,922,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,577,000 after acquiring an additional 120,838 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,684,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,053,000 after acquiring an additional 970,668 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,127,688 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $122,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Incyte by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,085,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $120,477,000 after acquiring an additional 313,731 shares in the last quarter. 96.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INCY shares. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Incyte in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Incyte from $92.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Incyte from $91.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Incyte from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.50.

Incyte Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of INCY stock traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, reaching $51.77. 2,081,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,742,590. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $50.27 and a one year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 3.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.68.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Incyte had a return on equity of 12.56% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib) for treatment of intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis, polycythemia vera, and steroid-refractory acute graft-versus-host disease; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab) for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in liquid and solid tumor types; ICLUSIG (ponatinib) to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and Philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and ZYNYZ (retifanlimab-dlwr) to treat adults with metastatic or recurrent locally advanced Merkel cell carcinoma, as well as OPZELURA cream for treatment of atopic dermatitis.

