PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.
PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance
Shares of PPCCY stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $35.60.
About PICC Property and Casualty
