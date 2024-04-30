PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY) Short Interest Up 33.3% in April

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited (OTCMKTS:PPCCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

PICC Property and Casualty Price Performance

Shares of PPCCY stock opened at $32.47 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.04. PICC Property and Casualty has a 52 week low of $25.85 and a 52 week high of $35.60.

Get PICC Property and Casualty alerts:

About PICC Property and Casualty

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

PICC Property and Casualty Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a property and casualty insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Motor Vehicle, Accidental Injury and Health, Agriculture, Liability, Commercial Property, and Others segments. The company offers accidental injury and medical expenses, short-term health, homeowners, special risk, marine hull, construction, household property, cargo, credit and surety, accidental injury, and other insurance products.

Receive News & Ratings for PICC Property and Casualty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PICC Property and Casualty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.