Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Shares Sold by Ifrah Financial Services Inc.

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,618,609 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $395,330,000 after buying an additional 209,965 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 18.4% during the third quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,549,215 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,535,000 after purchasing an additional 241,282 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $103,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 945,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $56,479,000 after buying an additional 576,643 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 640,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,243,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal Price Performance

FSS traded down $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.99. 258,045 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,549. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.44. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $50.71 and a 1-year high of $88.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is 16.22%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.