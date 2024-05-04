First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.23. Approximately 5,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.18.
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.
About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.
