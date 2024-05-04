First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Stock Price Up 1.2%

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.34 and last traded at $37.23. Approximately 5,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 18,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.78.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 1.1 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.75 and a 200 day moving average of $35.39. The stock has a market cap of $62.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.18.

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

Institutional Trading of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

About First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund ( NASDAQ:FKU Free Report ) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 3.68% of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

The First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (FKU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX United Kingdom index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of 75 companies selected based on NASDAQs AlphaDEX selection methodology. FKU was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

