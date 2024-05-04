Ifrah Financial Services Inc. Sells 323 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VYMI. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,800.0% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $83,000.

Shares of VYMI stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.18. 213,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,723. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $59.20 and a 12 month high of $69.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.616 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

