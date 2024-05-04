M&T Bank Corp Acquires 17,974 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $23,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 322,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,567,000 after acquiring an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 204,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,536,000 after buying an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 803.2% in the 4th quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 25,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after buying an additional 22,633 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,998,000 after buying an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chai Trust Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,903,000 after acquiring an additional 13,885 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded up $2.97 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $253.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,350,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,820. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $200.20 and a 1-year high of $261.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.07. The stock has a market cap of $380.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

