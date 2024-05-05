Sapient Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sapient Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 140,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,118,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 7.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 201,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 42,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,250,000 after buying an additional 8,766 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 465,701 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $24,589,000 after buying an additional 12,757 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Boston Scientific by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 492,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,021,000 after acquiring an additional 113,832 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $252,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BSX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.09.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BSX traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.85. 7,452,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,241,391. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.42 and its 200-day moving average is $61.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.22, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $48.35 and a 52-week high of $74.39.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 16.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,883,756.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boston Scientific news, CFO Daniel J. Brennan sold 13,662 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $899,779.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,883,756.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $455,210.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,374 shares in the company, valued at $2,690,551.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 78,384 shares of company stock worth $5,395,560. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boston Scientific Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.